Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 4,946 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $102.43.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
