Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 24,467 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 3.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $77.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

