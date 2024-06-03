Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

