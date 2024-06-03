Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

