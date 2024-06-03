Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases 482 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $180.39 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.06 and a 200-day moving average of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

