Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Silvaco Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Silvaco Group Company Profile

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $18.27 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

