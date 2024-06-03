Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IWS stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

