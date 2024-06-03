Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

