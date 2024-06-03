Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 234 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 244,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

