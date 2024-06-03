Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $260.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.17.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

