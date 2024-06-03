Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,094 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $286.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.50. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.