Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $634,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $601,545,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,153 shares of company stock valued at $31,072,079. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

