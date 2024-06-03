Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,738 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,738 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 25,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 102,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

ADP stock opened at $244.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.