DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

