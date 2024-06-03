Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after purchasing an additional 237,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

GM stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

