Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Winmill & CO. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 4.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $490.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.34.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

