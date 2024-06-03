Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is Winmill & CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up about 6.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

