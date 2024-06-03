Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116,826 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $338.52 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.53 and a 200-day moving average of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

