Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403,268 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $735.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

