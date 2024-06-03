Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,056,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

