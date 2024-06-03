Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 327,618 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $285,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $313.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.