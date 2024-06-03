iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF opened at $342.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

