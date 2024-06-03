GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $8.35 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.35 or 0.00011986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $778.62 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00011929 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,524.12 or 0.99790574 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00111238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,241,764 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,241,764.46317974 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.36715584 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,476,455.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

