Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $115.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.31 or 0.00011929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,398,266 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,391,298.39863002 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.50106305 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $100,403,053.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

