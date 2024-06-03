USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $91.49 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.49 million and approximately $291,553.74 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,591.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.54 or 0.00672511 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00088275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

