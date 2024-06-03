Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00013391 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $140.52 million and $5.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,061,162 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.