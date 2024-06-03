Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Head to Head Survey

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Core Scientific and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Core Scientific and Tokens.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.75 N/A N/A N/A Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Tokens.com

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.