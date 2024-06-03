Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,356 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $367,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.87.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $531.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

