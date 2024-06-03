Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $622.80 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,811 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Intuitive Surgical worth $622,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $402.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.46 and its 200 day moving average is $367.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

