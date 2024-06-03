Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Leafly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leafly by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $1.52 on Monday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leafly

Leafly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.