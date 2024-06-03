20,000 Shares in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 2.4 %

AITRU stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

AI Transportation Acquisition Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

