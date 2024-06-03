Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QETA. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QETA opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

