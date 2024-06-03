Cohanzick Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,622 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 264,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCRM opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Insider Activity at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.