SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $182.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.