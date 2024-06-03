Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
