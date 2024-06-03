10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Barclays cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.87. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

