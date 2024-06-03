Evercore ISI Increases Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,279 shares of company stock worth $1,004,618. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

