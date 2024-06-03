Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ONB opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

