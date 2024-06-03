BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Money Express by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

