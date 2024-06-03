Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,137,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,300,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

