37,250 Shares in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.36% of 99 Acquisition Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNAG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,501,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

99 Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of NNAG stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

