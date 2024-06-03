Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $650.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $567.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.