FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $350.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.44.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

