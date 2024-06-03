PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Wedbush raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $121.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.