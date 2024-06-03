Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

