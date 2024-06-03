TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Shares Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III accounts for about 2.1% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC grew its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTL opened at $10.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

