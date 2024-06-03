Cohanzick Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II comprises approximately 2.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.84% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NETD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETD stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

