Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Rigel Resource Acquisition comprises approximately 2.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.94% of Rigel Resource Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRAC. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,224,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,050 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 326.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,718,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,536 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,731,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

RRAC opened at $11.29 on Monday. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

