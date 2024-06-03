Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 6,346.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,962 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $10,322,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $10,210,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000.

IPXX opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

