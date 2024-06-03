Cohanzick Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 makes up approximately 1.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Shares of ALCY opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.